Anthony Davis worked his way into the Top 5 player in the league conversation last season and after winning the title, big things were expected of the Lakers superstar. Unfortunately, he has been playing through injuries all season long, which has ultimately kept him from moving forward and playing at the level expected of him. Now that the playoffs are underway, he is needed more than ever, although unfortunately, the injury bug struck him again yesterday against the Suns.

Davis went down with a groin injury in the first half which forced him to miss the rest of the game. Davis' status was set at "day-to-day" following the match, and since then, fans have been waiting to see whether or not he would be good to go in Game 5 on Tuesday. According to Shams Charania, Davis is now being listed as "Unlikely" to play, although the Lakers still believe he can return at some point during the series.

The series is now tied at two games apiece which means health is more important than ever before. Without Davis in the lineup for Game 5, the Suns have a huge opportunity in front of them. If they push the Lakers to the brink of elimination, the pressure will be on LeBron James to fight their way back to a Game 7.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images