Anthony Davis was thoroughly roasted just a few weeks ago when he revealed that he had not touched the basketball since the end of the Los Angeles Lakers season. It was a shocking admission from a player who has the potential to be an MVP in the NBA. Essentially, Davis was saying that he has not been training, and this came as a huge warning sign to Lakers fans.

In the aftermath of this admission, LeBron James took to Instagram where he tried to remind fans of just how incredible a player AD truly is. It was a pretty shameless post from LeBron, who is known for controlling narratives. Having said that, it is clear the slander got to AD as he recently got in a solid workout with the famous shooting coach, Lethal Shooter.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"Anthony Davis been locked in! Training everyday at 4:50am is what it takes! After 400makes, FT’s are key! To be the best if you need to be up before the rest. More work to be done this summer!" Lethal Shooter wrote on Twitter.

This latest news bodes well for AD who needs to have a solid showing this season to avoid the hate. Fans are annoyed with Davis' injury woes and the only way he can avoid more injuries is if he gets his body in shape for an 82-game season.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA world.