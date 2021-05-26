Right in the opening moments of last night's playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Lakers' superstar Anthony Davis received a flagrant 1 foul for kicking Jae Crowder in the nuts.

Less than a minute after tip-off, Anthony Davis attempted a deep two-point jumper while the game was still scoreless. However, he kicked out his right leg so far that he ended up striking Jae Crowder in the crotch area. Crowder stayed on the floor for a while and received a defensive foul on the play. After it was reviewed, officials handed Davis a flagrant 1 foul, awarding Crowder two foul shots.

Davis finished the game with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Crowder had 8 points and 6 rebounds. The Lakers won the game, tying up the series at one win apiece.



Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The kick was pretty controversial, being compared to Draymond Green's infamous groin kicks. TNT analyst Reggie Miller said that he didn't believe Davis' kick looked intentional, which got Green tweeting. "So it’s unintentional now @ReggieMillerTNT?" asked the Warriors star on Twitter. "You referenced me as if mines was also unintentional? None of y’all said that during the time. Clarify your point? Would love to know... Because if you’re saying mines was unintentional, there’s a lot of cowards that just went silent? And if you’re saying it’s intentional on my behalf but not here, then I shouldn’t have been referenced @ReggieMillerTNT just curious."

