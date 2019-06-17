After months of deliberation and back and forth, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans were finally able to come to terms on a deal to bring Anthony Davis to L.A. Davis will be joining LeBron James where the expectations will be fairly high in terms of making it through the Western Conference and potentially winning an NBA championship.

While Davis hasn't even played a single game with the Lakers, fans are still extremely excited about the prospect of his tenure with the squad. This excitement was showcased with a huge mural in Los Angeles which depicts Davis wearing the iconic purple and gold jersey.

Davis was being heavily pursued by the Boston Celtics but weren't willing to give up enough pieces to get him. Now that the Lakers have AD, they are also pursuing some of the biggest free agents out there including Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard.

It's been reported that Irving is interested in playing with Davis which adds credence to rumors of Irving wanting to head over to L.A. While these are just rumors, it's best to proceed with caution and to stay tuned for official decisions from these players.