After months of deliberation and back and forth, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans were finally able to come to terms on a deal to bring Anthony Davis to L.A. Davis will be joining LeBron James where the expectations will be fairly high in terms of making it through the Western Conference and potentially winning an NBA championship. 

While Davis hasn't even played a single game with the Lakers, fans are still extremely excited about the prospect of his tenure with the squad. This excitement was showcased with a huge mural in Los Angeles which depicts Davis wearing the iconic purple and gold jersey.