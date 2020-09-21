Lakers star Anthony Davis hit a game-winning buzzer-beater to lift his team over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Sunday night.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo inbounded the ball to Davis, who took a 3-point shot to win the game 105-103. Davis explained post-game that the play was originally meant for LeBron James, but he was able to lose his man and get an open look.

“People talk about never been in this moment, the pressure, am I ready for it? I want to take those shots. It’s part of the legacy. I want those shots. I want the big-time plays,” Davis said after the shot went down. “This is what they brought me here for— to make big-time plays.”

"The combo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is just — if one of them is not going, the other one is," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said post-game. "There was a little bit of that tonight. When they're both going at the same time, we're near impossible to stop. Those guys both carried each other throughout the game and obviously a big part of the win."

The Lakers are up 2-0 on the Nuggets. Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22nd.

