Anthony Davis may lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the Western Conference finals. Although it's just the pre-season, the Laker versus Golden State Warriors game on Sunday was highly anticipated. Fans finally got their first look at Anthony Davis and LeBron James playing together. In just 18 minutes of competition, AD scored 22 points and garnered 10 rebounds. The Lakers won 123-101. According to ESPN, both stars spoke with the press after the game.

"AD's AD," James stated. "I thought he was great from the beginning of the game, just his offset on the offensive end just to be able to get us extra possessions with rebounding. Knocking down shots. I think he had like five dunks in the first half. And communication on the defensive end. He's a very cerebral player. It was a good start for him." James finished the game with 15 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal. AD added to the discussion afterward. "We're just trying to help each other out," he stated. "The more we can do that, the easier the game is going to be for us and our teammates. Any time we have an opportunity to learn, it's good for us." "He's a monster," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said when asked about AD. "It's going to be very difficult to slow him down with what we had around him. I'm excited about what he's going to do, and Lakers fans should be, too."