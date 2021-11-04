Rapper Swae Lee already has an Anthony Davis jersey in his collection, wearing one to the premiere of One Mo' Chance in October last year. Despite that though, he added a second one to his closet on Tuesday night, posting a video showing the Los Angeles Lakers big man handing his blood-stained jersey to the "Sunflower" artist following the team's win against the Houston Rockets.

After defeating the Rockets in a tight game for their second-straight win against the squad, Anthony Davis made sure to give Swae Lee some daps by the courtside area, removing the jersey from his back and handing it to the rapper. He made sure that Swae was okay with one minor detail though.

"I don't know if you want it, it got blood on it," said Davis when handing his jersey to Swae Lee. The rapper excitedly took it off his hands and exclaimed that the blood made it even better. "Authentic, baby," he laughed.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

The Rae Sremmurd representative was so starstruck following the moment, holding the jersey above his head and standing on his courtside seats before screaming, "Yessirski!!"

After a slow start to the season, it looks like the Lakers might be figuring things out as they prepare for a return to the Playoffs next year. Do you think Anthony Davis can help get the Lakers another championship?