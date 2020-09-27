Last season, it was apparent that the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis were on a collision course via trade. In the summer of 2019, it finally happened and LeBron James was given the best teammate he has had in years. Over the course of the season, LeBron and AD proved themselves to be an unstoppable duo as they finished first in the Western Conference, solidifying their spot in the playoffs. After wins against Portland and Houston, the Lakers had an opportunity to make the NBA Finals last night. That's exactly what they did as they knocked off Denver.

This will be Anthony Davis' first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals and it is clear that he's excited to compete for the highest prize in the NBA. Immediately following the game, Davis spoke to reporters about his role on the team and how this is all unfamiliar territory for him. Despite that, he is ready to take on the challenge and noted his teammates have helped him a lot through this process.

With the NBA Finals beginning on either Wednesday or Friday of next week, it's clear the Lakers and Davis will be doing everything they can to prepare for this new challenge. With either the Heat or Celtics on the horizon, a championship certainly won't be easy.