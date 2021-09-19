Anthony Davis is looking to bounce back this NBA season after succumbing to injuries for most of the 2021 season. Now, the Lakers are loaded up with talent and they are expected to do big things in the Western Conference. With Davis back at 100 percent, there is no doubt they will be a threat to win the title, which would give Davis his second NBA ring.

On Saturday, however, Davis was able to secure a different type of ring as he married his longtime partner Marlen P. The two have been together for a very long time and they even have a daughter together. As you can see in the clip below, Davis danced with his wife in the middle of the reception hall while singing "Never Make A Promise" by Dru Hill.

As you can imagine, the wedding was attended by many of Davis' best friends and teammates. Among those people were Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and former Lakers player Jared Dudley. It's clear that this reception was very Lakers-centric which just goes to show that AD has a fantastic relationship with the guys he plays with.

Moving forward, we wish AD and Marlen P all of the best. It's clear that they have a lot of love for one another and their wedding was quite a joyous occasion for everyone involved.