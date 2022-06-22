With the NBA offseason set to go down on June 30th, the rumors have been getting out of hand. For instance, there are now reports circulating that the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are going to go their separate ways, which could very well lead to a sign and trade. Other reports have stated that Kyrie and the Nets are looking for a solution, but the internet seems glued to the more dramatic scenario.

In fact, one of the trade rumors that is floating around is how the Los Angeles Lakers might trade Anthony Davis for Kyrie Irving. This would be a massive trade, although it doesn't make much sense when you consider the unique relationships that LeBron has with AD and Kyrie, respectively.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, ESPN insider Zach Lowe spoke about a potential AD and Kyrie Irving trade, noting that people should get that idea out of their heads.

“I’ve been told in no uncertain terms Anthony Davis is not getting traded,” Lowe said. “So let’s get that out of the way, let alone [traded] for Kyrie Irving.”

Fans love to live in fantasy land during the offseason, so it should be no surprise that the rumors are getting out of hand. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

