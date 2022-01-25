After coming off of a groin injury in last year's playoffs, Anthony Davis had himself a very slow start to the NBA season. He simply wasn't the same player we were used to seeing, and it led to some ugly losses in the early stages of the season for the Lakers. Eventually, Davis injured his MCL which has kept him out of the Los Angeles Lakers lineup for just over a month at this point.

During that span, the Lakers have continued to be inconsistent, and despite his poor play early on, fans have been praying for his return. After all, when AD is playing well, he is easily one of the best talents in the entire league.

Harry How/Getty Images

Thankfully, the Lakers got some exceptional news today as it was revealed that AD would be back in the lineup tonight. There seemed to be very little indication that he was ready to come back, but today, it was stated to reporters that Davis would be in Brooklyn tonight as the Lakers look to take on a Nets team whose only active superstar is James Harden. Of course, Kyrie Irving is unvaccinated, and Kevin Durant is currently injured.

Davis will be on a minutes restriction, which is probably for the best given his injury history. It will be a slow build for the Lakers big man, although we're sure the team is simply happy to have him back.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the league.