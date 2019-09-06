Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA and this season, he will be teaming up with the best player of this generation, LeBron James, on the Los Angeles Lakers. With James and Davis at the helm, the Lakers are expected to make a big push this season and be one of the best teams in the league. Some people feel as though they could easily win the championship this season, although that still remains to be seen.

During a Q&A on the NBA 2k20 Twitter account, Davis was asked by a fan what he thought about the upcoming season and whether or not he thinks the team can go all the way. As you would come to expect from a competitor like Davis, he has high hopes for his squad and is anticipating quite a bit of success.

“Yes, I do see myself in the championship this year,” Davis explained. “It’s gonna be a lot of work, a lot of ups-and-downs, and a lot of bumps in the road, but I think if we stay together and have the right mindset, we’ll be able to do it.”

The Western Conference is loaded this season so it won't be easy for Davis and company to get to the Finals, although they definitely have a great shot with all of their talent. This season is about to be one of the most compelling we have seen in years.