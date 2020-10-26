Anthony Davis fulfilled a lifelong dream just a couple of weeks ago as he was able to win his first-ever NBA championship. It's a moment that every single player dreams of and Davis was able to fully realize this goal upon joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Alongside LeBron James, AD was simply spectacular and was a driving factor as to why this team was able to go all the way and win the big prize at the end of the year.

In Game 6, fans noticed he was wearing an interesting-looking sneaker. During an interview with Aaron Dodson and Nick DePaula of The Undefeated, Davis spoke about the shoe which paid homage to both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. As you can see in the photo below, the shoe was a Nike Kobe 5 Protro with a Chicago Bulls colorway. Of course, Davis is from Chicago, which is why he felt adding MJ into the mix was appropriate.

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

“I’m more of ‘wow’ guy when it comes to shoes,” Davis said. “I want them to stand out. I wanted bright colors. It felt great to represent Chicago in a Kobe 5 – two GOATs. It was a great moment.”

Following the passing of Kobe Bryant, it felt as though everyone in the NBA started to wear Kobe sneakers as a way to pay homage to his legacy. Numerous players on the Lakers did just that and in the end, it turned out to be a good luck charm.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

[Via]