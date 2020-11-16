Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has reportedly declined his player option, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

The option would have extended him for another year at $28.7 million. He originally signed the five-year contract for $127 million with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016. As a 10-year veteran, his maximum salary will increase from that of what he signed four years ago.

Despite declining the option, many insiders expect Davis to resign in Los Angeles.

“I had a great time in L.A. this first year,” Davis said last month. “This has been nothing but joy, nothing but amazement. Over the next couple of months, we’ll figure it out. I mean, I’m not 100 percent sure, but that’s why my agent [Rich Paul] is who he is, and we’ll discuss it and figure it out.”

Davis averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds, as well as 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks last season. He was selected to the NBA All-Star team for the seventh time in his career.

Lakers' guards Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Avery Bradley could all also decline their player options and test free agency before the Monday deadline. Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris will become unrestricted free agents as well.

