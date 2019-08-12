The New York Knicks didn't land the superstar free agents they had hoped for this summer, but a new report suggests they'll be among the favorites to land Anthony Davis in the summer of 2020, depending how things shake out in Los Angeles this year.

Davis is expected to decline his 2020-21 player option, and although it still remains likely that he'll re-sign with the Lakers, his agent, Rich Paul, reportedly likes the idea of the All Star center in NY.

Marc Berman of the New York Post writes:

"The 2020 free-agent pool is short on stars, but they could be one of the favorites for big fish Anthony Davis if the Lakers implode. Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, likes the idea of his client in New York, according to a source."

Of course, Knicks fans should take this report with a grain of salt, and they certainly shouldn't get their hopes up again after the way the 2019 off-season played out. As we know, the Knicks cleared up enough cap space to sign two superstar free agents this summer, only to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both sign with the Brooklyn Nets instead.