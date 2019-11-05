Anthony Davis was one of the biggest players on the trading block this summer and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to acquire him in a massive deal. It was pretty obvious that the Lakers would be the team to get him but there were no guarantees. The peculiar part about the trade is that Davis will be a free agent as of next summer which means they only have one season to impress him. Considering LeBron is on the team, that shouldn't be too difficult although sometimes, you never really know.

During a recent visit to his hometown of Chicago, Davis spoke about free agency and how he wouldn't rule out returning to his home. These comments were quickly picked up by various outlets and today, Davis made sure to walk them back. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis said he just wants to win a title in Los Angeles and won't be worrying about anything else.

As of right now, the Lakers are first place in the Western Conference with a record of 5-1 and seem to be a prime contender for the championship this season. With LeBron and AD at the helm, the team is in good hands and it will be interesting to see how their dynamic shifts as the season goes on.

Do you think the Lakers have what it takes to win it all this year?