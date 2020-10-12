Anthony Davis was a huge addition to the Los Angeles Lakers roster this season and without him, they never would have been able to think about winning a title. Of course, they were able to secure him in a trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans, and the rest was history. AD had a phenomenal campaign with the Lakers and alongside LeBron James, he helped lead the franchise to its 17th title. Last night, the historic title run was capped off in the NBA bubble, with AD finally being able to hold up the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Following the match, Davis got to speak with the media about just how much this season meant to him as a player. According to reporter Mark Medina, Davis was even asked about his impending free agency which will begin next month. AD gave zero indication of what he wants to do, noting that he is going to wait it out.

"I have no idea," Davis said. "I had a great time in LA this year. It's been nothing but joy and amazement. Over the next couple of months, we'll figure it out. I'm not 100% sure."

Some have anticipated a move to Chicago, although this would certainly only take place after LeBron's retirement. AD and LeBron are a dynamic duo and Davis probably won't want to mess with that chemistry, at least not now.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images