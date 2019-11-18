Anthony Davis has been dominating the NBA this season and when he's healthy, he has been the number one option on a front-loaded Los Angeles Lakers team. LeBron James and AD have proven themselves to be the league's best dynamic duo thus far and they currently boast a record of 11-2. Last night, the Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks at home and were graced by the presence of Kobe Bryant who was sitting courtside. Bryant was seen interacting with numerous Lakers players and Davis was one of them.

After the game, Davis got to speak about Kobe's presence and had some high praise for the Lakers legend. According to Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints, Davis even had some personal anecdotes about how Bryant has impacted him and his career.

“It was great,” Davis said when asked what it was like having Kobe there. “Obviously, he’s a legend here & he’s been someone who I’ve been able to watch for a long time. I got a chance to learn from him. He’s been a guy who has always been in my ear throughout my career, and to see him come here and watch us play was great tonight.”

Based on the Lakers' performance, you can't help but feel Bryant was impressed with what he saw.