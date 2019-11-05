Anthony Davis was one of the biggest newsmakers in the NBA last season as he requested a trade from the team that drafted him, the New Orleans Pelicans. It was clear from the start that the Los Angeles Lakers were the frontrunner to land Davis although they had to move heaven and earth to eventually get him. So far, the Davis trade has worked splendidly in the Lakers favor as they currently boast a 5-1 record and are sitting atop the Western Conference standings.

Despite just landing in L.A., AD is in a peculiar position because next year, he will be a free agent. While many assume he will re-sign in the city of Angeles, there are no guarantees that he will do such a thing. Davis is from Chicago and many have theorized that he will want to sign there so he can make it his own team. During a recent visit to his childhood school in Chicago, Daivs reiterated that the Bulls are a possibility although nothing is guaranteed.

“I mean, I am a free agent next year ... but we will see," Davis said to the group of students.

For now, the Lakers are seen as LeBron's team but by the end of his contract that could certainly change. James will be looking to retire soon while Davis is entering the prime of his career. The former Pelican can either chose to continue playing with a legend like LeBron or build his own narrative in his hometown. It's a tough decision that only Davis will know how to move forward with.

