Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.

Now, however, Davis has hit a huge setback, as he twisted his ankle up pretty badly on Wednesday night. In the photo below, you can see that Davis could have easily snapped the bone, but with X-rays coming back negative, there was optimism that Davis could be back relatively soon.

Unfortunately, things have gone from bad to worse for the Lakers star as it was reported that he now has a mid-foot sprain. This means he will need to sit out for four weeks, and it could end up going even longer, as he still needs to be re-evaluated by the team. Needless to say, the Lakers will be without Davis until late March, early April.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.