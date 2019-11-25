Last season, Anthony Davis made it clear that he no longer wanted to be a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. After multiple attempts to get a deal done during the season, Davis was finally dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason. Davis has played 15 games with the Lakers so far and he's already made a huge impact. The team has a record of 14-2 and is easily one of the best and most impressive teams in the entire NBA. On Wednesday, Davis will make his return to New Orleans and in a report from Bill Oram of The Athletic, AD spoke about what it will be like for the fans.

“I kind of had a little bit of it after the trade (request), that first game against Minnesota,” Davis said. “Felt like I was on the other side. I got a little taste of it, but I know it’s going to be even worse.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Davis is arguably the franchise's best player of all-time and had quite a few phenomenal seasons there. When the team lost AD, it turned out to be a huge blow so it's understandable that some fans might be salty come Wednesday. The Lakers are much better than the Pelicans so if Davis breaks out for a good game, the Pelicans fans will have reason to be even more upset.

Either way, Wednesday night will be an interesting event for everyone involved.