In one of the most hilarious, random encounters you'll hear about all week, Anthony Anderson has made some new friends in New York City. The Black-ish actor has apparently purchased a home in the Big Apple, and like many others who make a big move, he needed to pick up a few items for his new place. However, Anderson wasn't fully prepared when he recently visited a Best Buy because he made a large purchase and didn't have a way to get them to his apartment.

However, thankfully, the comedian ran into a friendly stranger who offered to give him a ride home. In a funny video that Anderson shared on his Instagram, he filmed himself driving the nice man's car, because he didn't know that the man had a friend, a woman, waiting for him in the vehicle. They also had several items of their own, so in order to fit, the man had to sit on the woman's lap and Anderson had to get behind the wheel.



JC Olivera / Stringer / Getty Images

The two strangers were happy to help the actor and Anderson gave a play-by-play of his experience. He joked that he couldn't get the car to move when he turned it on and was told that he needed to put in it reverse in order for it to go forward.

"Saturday I walked to #bestbuy to get tv’s for my NYC apt and realized I had no way of getting them to my place," Anderson wrote in the caption. "This brother Alex was ahead of me in line so I asked if he would drive me to my place and he agreed. What he didn’t tell me was that he had someone in the car and that it was full of work equipment. But we made it work! Just another one for the books! #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bigzaddy."

He was extremely grateful and the pair of Good Samaritans laughed their way through the clip. It was a moment that they'll never forget, we're sure. Take a look below for a few laughs.