Jimmy Kimmel is still taking a bit of a hiatus following his Blackface controversy, so celebrities are filling in for the missing Jimmy Kimmel Live! star. Anthony Anderson delivered the recent virtual episode of the talk show and gave a monologue that poked fun at Kanye West's recent announcement that he planned on running for President of the United States this year. While many believe the rapper was just drawing attention to himself, especially considering he reportedly hasn't filed the proper paperwork needed, Anthony Anderson dropped a few jokes about why Yeezy would make a great Leader of the Free World.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

During his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, Anthony Anderson said, "Wow. President Kanye. That's right, Yeezy wants to be Preezy. And, you know, laugh all you want, but this would be historic because while this country has had a Black president, we've never had a crazy Black president." Then, Anderson listed off all of the requirements that Ye would have to complete before he would be able to be considered as a viable candidate for the presidency.

Watch Anderson's monologue below and see what else he had to say about the illegal fireworks on the 4th of July and listen to his message to White people.