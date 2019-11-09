In the middle of Summer 2019, Paul Rudd was unsure of where his MCU character would end up next. “I don’t know,” Rudd stated at the time when asked whether he'll ever get another solo film. “You need to make a call to the top brass and start a campaign to make it happen.” It appears that Marvel and Disney saw the worth in his franchise and The Hollywood Reporter is now claiming that a threequel is coming our way. Peyton Reed, who directed Ant-Man and Ant-Man & The Wasp, will return for the third film in the franchise.

Paul Rudd is expected to return as Scott Lang, and it would be Rudd's fifth time as the character, barring any other surprise appearances. No release date has been confirmed, but sources say the plan is to shoot the film at the end of 2020 or top of 2021 for a likely release in 2022. Sources say that the sequels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder will shoot before Ant-Man 3. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it is expected that Ant-Man's next adventures may lead him into conflict with Kang, a time traveler who can easily replace Thanos as the next big MCU villain.