The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige was quite a shocker. The Marvel Studios head made several big announcements, giving fans a look at all the new MCU content coming out in the next 5-7 years. Although the Fantastic Four reboot is getting the most attention, Ant-Man 3 may guide the future of the entire MCU. Feige announced that the third Ant-Man film would be called Quantumania, an obvious nod to the quantum realm.

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark states that when you play with time, it tends to play back. Enter Kang the Conquerer. Although rumors have been swirling for months, Marvel has officially named Jonathan Majors as the time-traveling villain. After the events of Endgame, it appears that many heroes will begin to mess with the multi-verse. The new WandaVision series, Doctor Strange and the Multi-verse of Madness, and Spider-Man 3 have all already shown that the multi-verse will play a large role in the MCU going forward. With all these heroes playing with time and the universe, the perfect villain to come smack them for their transgressions is Kang. This Thanos level bad guy will be the ultimate threat for the Avengers, and we can't wait to see him on screen. It is believed that Majors would play the role in several films, much like Josh Brolin did for Thanos.