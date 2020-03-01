Ant Clemons Taps Pharrell For "Aladdin" Off His Debut Project

Many were first acquainted with Ant Clemons' soothing voice on Kanye West's "Water". If you hear a mysterious guest feature on a Kanye project, naturally, you do some research into who that person is and peruse their discography. You may have been disappointed to discover that Ant Clemons did not have a debut project out in the world at the time of Jesus Is King's release, but that changed on Friday. He released Happy 2 Be Here via Legion and Human Re Sources, and it's impressive display of Clemons' versatility.

While most of the tracks showcase different strains of atmospheric R&B, the album's Pharrell collaboration, "Aladdin", is bubbly trap. Clemons uses his falsetto for a catchy hook and Pharrell comes in with one of his enigmatically boastful rap verses. Surprisingly, the track wasn't produced by P. The Stereotypes, who have worked with huge artists like Cardi B, Bruno Mars and Chris Brown, are responsible for the beat.

Dance around to "Aladdin" on this fine Sunday and make sure to check out the rest of Happy 2 Be Here.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck frozen water 'cause, uh, this Richard Mille set is fire

Transparent, still a couple mill' tryna hide

Horse standin' on her hind legs, profile

Basically a couple mill' statue, I don't drive

- Pharrell