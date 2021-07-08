Ant Clemons Releases New Duet "Section" With Kehlani

Vocal powerhouse Ant Clemons has a story unlike many other artists. The 29-year-old New Jersey native has always known that his journey would lead to this point, writing songs for some of the biggest artists in the world over the last few years. He's known for his extensive work with Kanye West, as well as his songs with Pharrell, Ty Dolla $ign, Kirk Franklin, and others. The Grammy-winning artist has already had a prolific career in music, being nominated for his debut project Happy 2 Be Here and winning one for his work on Jesus Is King. Following the release of a few new singles, Ant has returned this week with his new record "Section" featuring Kehlani.

Arriving one day before his Happy 2 Be Here tour tickets go on sale, "Section" is a low-tempo record that combines the vocal talents of two of the most well-respected artists in R&B today. Ant and Kehlani's voices go perfectly together with the former laying the groundwork in the first verse before Kehlani takes over to close the record.

"I had a lot of fun working on this record with Kehlani, she is truly such a light in this world," said Ant about the making of this song. "Never a dull moment! When writing this song we were both thinking about those times where we were stuck on an ex when we were supposed to be living life."

The Happy 2 Be Here tour kicks off at Lollapalooza this month before continuing with September with dates in Las Vegas, Atlanta, New York City, and more. Check out the dates below.



Quotable Lyrics:

1942 tequila

That shit make me a demon

Put your ankles by the ceiling

You relax and lay the seat back

Dinner time, look where the feast at

Walk of shame, I don't believe that, don't get creepy

Right back to the section