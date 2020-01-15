Ant Clemons Prepares His 2020 Takeover With "Beep"

If you're trying to place your finger on why you've heard of Ant Clemons, let me direct you. The singer is best known for his extensive work with Kanye West, earning a spot on his Sunday Service Choir and featuring on a number of his recent hits. Vocally contributing to "All Mine" and "Water," Clemons is seemingly in the studio with Yeezy all the time but, instead of popping up from time to time as a guest, he's looking to make 2020 his year.

After ending the year with two records assisted by Timbaland and Ty Dolla $ign respectively, Ant Clemons returns this week with "Beep." The cut sees Ant swooning over a woman's body in the chorus, censoring himself as he describes her booty and claiming that she's "got the recipe" in the opening lines.

It looks like we'll be hearing a lot about Ant Clemons in the coming twelve months. Listen to "Beep" below and let us know what you're thinking.

Quotable Lyrics:

Two-pocket, can I buy you red bottoms?

Take you from the 'Gram

Make you real model

Swear I got you

Know that I gotchu

Can I be a masseuse?

And rub on that body?

Can I lick the leg and lick the sushi like wasabi?