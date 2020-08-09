mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ant Clemons Comes Through With Undeniable Dance Track "Freak"

Alexander Cole
August 09, 2020 10:03
Ant Clemons' new song "Freak" is an absolute bop.


Ant Clemons has been making a name for himself lately thanks to his collaborations with none other than Kanye West. Clemons was a huge part of Jesus Is King and it's clear that Clemons' songwriting and melodies have inspired much of Kanye's new music. As a solo artist, Clemons has proven to be impressive and is consistently dropping new tracks that bring forth new fans.

His latest effort is this undeniably catch track called "Freak," which sees Clemons lamenting about a girl who as the song title suggests, is a freak. Throughout the track, we are given this upbeat instrumental that makes you want to dance, as Clemons perfectly creates a pocket for himself. This is one of the more infectious tracks we have heard in a while, so definitely give it a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

She got that hushy, hushy, tell nobody
She let me touchy, touchy on her body
The afterparty after afterparty
'Cause the way that she on me
Make me think that she want me
Make me think that she want more than just an afterpart

