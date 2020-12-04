Ant Clemons Call On Justin Timberlake For Uplifting "Better Days" Single

This year, we've faced trying times, sad news, and many untimely losses, but Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake have shared a collaboration that they hope will encourage the masses. Fresh off of the news that he's been nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Clemons returns with his soulful single "Better Days" featuring the former N'SYNC singer.

"Together with the help of my brother @justintimberlake we offer a glimmer of hope in the mist of the storm," said Clemons. “'Better Days' is a song we wrote together as a reassurance to anyone that needs to hear it, that in fact better days are ahead of us. This song wouldn’t be possible without each and every person involved!"

The song premiered at Stacey Abrams's Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert fundraiser. Check out the smooth sounds of these two acclaimed vocalists and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I know you've been kicked down

Slept on, let down, faith gone

Waited for too long for something to lean on (Lean on)

You feel weak, just be strong (Ooh)

Deep breath, stay calm

If you just press on, press on, press on

[via]