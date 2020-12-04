mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ant Clemons Call On Justin Timberlake For Uplifting "Better Days" Single

Erika Marie
December 04, 2020 02:02
140 Views
00
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Better Days
Ant Clemons Feat. Justin Timberlake

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The two vocalists wanted to share a bit of hope during this season.


This year, we've faced trying times, sad news, and many untimely losses, but Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake have shared a collaboration that they hope will encourage the masses. Fresh off of the news that he's been nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Clemons returns with his soulful single "Better Days" featuring the former N'SYNC singer. 

"Together with the help of my brother @justintimberlake we offer a glimmer of hope in the mist of the storm," said Clemons. “'Better Days' is a song we wrote together as a reassurance to anyone that needs to hear it, that in fact better days are ahead of us. This song wouldn’t be possible without each and every person involved!"

The song premiered at Stacey Abrams's Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert fundraiser. Check out the smooth sounds of these two acclaimed vocalists and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I know you've been kicked down
Slept on, let down, faith gone
Waited for too long for something to lean on (Lean on)
You feel weak, just be strong (Ooh)
Deep breath, stay calm
If you just press on, press on, press on

[via]

Ant Clemons
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  140
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ant Clemons Justin Timberlake
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ant Clemons Call On Justin Timberlake For Uplifting "Better Days" Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject