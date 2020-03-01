Ant Clemons Arrives WIth Debut "HAPPY 2 BE HERE" Project

Months after debuting with his "4 Letter Word" track, Ant Clemons has at last delivered on his awaited HAPPY 2 BE HERE project, dropping off eight total tracks with appearances from Timbaland, Pharrell Williams, and Ty Dolla $ign on the lean effort.

Timbo adds his touch via production with other names behind the boards including The Stereotypes. Overall, t marks a solid outing from a promising talent. Following years behind-the-scenes, prominently as a Kanye West collaborator, Clemons is transitioning into his own solo work and the results thus far have been nothing short of impressive. He makes for a refreshing addition to R&B's landscape as it stands.

Enjoy HAPPY 2 BE HERE down below.