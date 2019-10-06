mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ant Clemons & Timbaland Make Magic On "4 Letter Word"

Milca P.
October 06, 2019 18:51
Listen to Ant Clemons' latest.


Off the strength of this track alone, Ant Clemons is carving his way out toward being your next favorite artist.

Arriving in a rather understated fashion, the burgeoning singer-songwriter links up with Timbaland to deliver on his "4 Letter Word" track. The result is a beautifully stripped-down ballad that finds Clemons employing delicate falsettos while twisting caption-worthy lyricism into a track that tips off cuffing season with ease.

As for those feaning to hear more, Clemons' Happy 2 Be Here debut is on the horizon but does not yet have a release date attached to it. Speaking with Travis Mills on Beats 1 Radio, Clemons revealed that the effort will feature a mix of sounds similar to "4 Letter Word" while boasting "lush sounds that feel warm and amazing."

For now, dig into "4 Letter Word."

Quotable Lyrics

Can’t explain what you see in me
Healed my scars with new memory
I’ve been my biggest enemy
Overlooked all the little things

