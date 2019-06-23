ANoyd Grabs Termanology & UFO Fev For "Kilos"

ANoyd dropped of his collaboration album with Statik Selektah entitled Yuck this past week. ANoyd's effort will probably go under the radar for many rap fans, but it shouldn't. Yuck is a mature and well-constructed effort that finds a way to emulate the energy of the '90s without being trite. Tucked away on the project is a track called "Kilos" featuring Termanology and UFO Fev. Statik murders the beat, laying down a deep baseline that reverberates in your soul as the percussions hit.

The combined lyrical efforts off the artists on "Kilos" make this track a bar filled frenzy. Organ samples paint the track as each artist drops their verse, giving the record a cinematic vibe. No chorus is needed on "Kilos," making it a true album or posse cut. Just kick back and enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna run with the greatest on the map

Still, the skill level unmatched

My block like the zoo with the cages unlatched

You bite like you true but get ate up on wax





