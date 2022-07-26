Tory Lanez and DJ Drama worked their magic on The New Toronto back in 2015, and it seems that the two creatives are itching to hit the studio together again in the near future.

Over the weekend, the Generation Now co-founder hopped on Twitter to get some fan feedback about which R&B artist he should connect with for the next installment of his beloved Gangsta Grillz series. When one fan suggested the Canadian, Drama reminded him that they'd already previously linked up, though he wasn't opposed to reconnecting with Lanez.

"We overdue for another," the 44-year-old teased, getting the attention of DJ Akademiks, who screenshotted the interaction and shared it on his own Instagram page to help generate some buzz.

Lanez only fueled the fire by writing "THE NEW TORONTO 4 coming soon?" in the comment section, though he failed to provide any further details on the potential upcoming project.

As you may remember, the original in the musical series hit DSPs on Christmas Day in 2015, and a sequel followed that just over two years later, on New Year's Day of 2017.

The most recent edition arrived in 2020 and came in tandem with the end of Lanez's five-album contract with Interscope Records. That same project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold 64K album-equivalent units in its first week.

For his part, Drama has been busy working on projects such as Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape – revisit our review of that project here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on new music from Tory Lanez and other artists.

