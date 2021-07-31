Pop Smoke's second posthumous effort Faith just got an update. Faith initially dropped with 20 tracks, which is already pretty lengthy. Among the features included were Kanye West, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, The Dream, Future, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, and more. Then, a deluxe edition of Faith was dropped off, adding another 4 tracks to the list. Those tracks brought in even more features from G Herbo, Dread Woo, Travi, Killa, and OnPointLikeOP. Now, Faith has been updated yet again.

Six songs were added to Faith, bringing the tracklist to 30. Five songs are a mix of new and older material, while the outro, "Dior," is Pop's most popular cut. In fact, "Dior" has now been on all Pop's albums. The other five added songs are “Rumble” with Tay Floss, “Don’t Know Em” with Rah Swish, “Double It” with Fetty Luciano, “Mr. Jones” with Anuel AA, and “Bad Boys” with Obasi Jackson.

Faith was initially projected to bring in 110,000 to 120,000 units in the first week, but those projections decreased and pulled more like 98,000 copies. Still, the album placed #1 on Billboard for its debut. How do you feel about the mix of new and old material added to Faith?