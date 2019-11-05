B2K's Omarion is probably shaking his head at the members in his boy group for the wild behaviour that they're up to involving the women in his life. As we now know, Fizz is romantically linked to Omarion's ex and baby mother Apryl Jones after months of trying to hide it and denying their love. "It's the best dick of my life. It really genuinely is, I can't even be mad I can't not be happy because the happiness comes from just being happy. [...] Ya'll tryna really make me mad but I don't know how to be mad, I'm not a mad person," Apryl said about Fizz when responding to the hate.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

A bold accusation has now come through via The Jasmine Brand that reports that another B2K member, J-Boog, allegedly hooked up with Omarion's mother. According to the publication, the possible hook up went down when Omarion's mother, Leslie Burell, appeared on an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. It was during a taping of the reunion show that the accusation came to light when J-Boog tried to insert himself in some drama and someone threw shade at him for his dark little secret.

We can't confirm who spilled the beans but considering that Moniece was the one who knew the tea on Fizz and Apryl from the jump, she may be the one who knows more than anyone else.