Since its release, Parasite (2019), has racked up a total of 26 awards including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, a Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, a Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay, and many more. Now, the South Korean-bred film is nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. And while the movie has been receiving well-deserved praise of film critics and moviegoers alike, one anonymous Oscar voter believes that the flick that shouldn't be nominated with 'regular movies.'

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

For those unaware, Parasite, is a South Korean film written and directed by Bong Joon-Ho, who fused elements of comedy, suspense, and drama into a piece of visual literature following a poor family who attempts to infiltrate themselves into the home of a well off family before they find themselves entangled in an unsuspecting situation that would change their lives forever.

While the film does happen to be in Korean, this piece of cinematography hasn't gone unnoticed for its execution around the globe. Unfortunately, one Oscar voter revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, her voting method and her thought process behind choosing three films ahead of Parasite due to the film not 'holding up' after being viewed multiple times, the anonymous voter wrote:

"Parasite is beautifully done, but it didn't hold up the second time, and I don't think foreign films should be nominated with the regular films."

The unidentified Academy member then went on to explain why she voted for Quentin Tarantino in the Best Director category for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), claiming he should be honored for "a great American movie." The faceless voter then doubled down on her fascist rhetoric outright stating:

"I want an American director to win."

After winning the award for Best Foreign Film at the Golden Globes last month, Parasite director, Bong Joon-Ho had this to say during his acceptance speech:

"Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Just being nominated along with fellow, amazing international filmmakers was a huge honor. I think we use only one language: the cinema."

True fans of cinema have been well-aware that South Korea has been producing some of the best cinema in existence for decades with movies like I Saw The Devil (2010), Oldboy (2003), and The Man from Nowhere (2010). However, if Academy voters share the same mindset as this anonymous person, the art of film is one that suffers.

Parasite has been so successful, an HBO series adaptation of the film is currently in development with the premium cable network. Check out the trailer for Parasite in the video provided below.