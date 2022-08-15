On August 5, actress Anne Heche, drove her car into an L.A. area home, igniting a fire. The 53-year-old suffered numerous burns to her body and was immediately transported to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Although she was pronounced brain dead on Friday, August 12, she was kept on life support to determine if she would be a match for organ donation.

Nearly a week after her tragic accident, the mother of two has been matched with an organ recipient. Yesterday (August 14), doctors pulled the plug and began removing her parts so that they could be transplanted into someone else. According to TMZ, sources close to the actress told them that multiple organs will be donated, but declined to reveal which ones.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Despite her passing being so tragic, a representative for Heche told PEOPLE Magazine that she was, "peacefully taken off life support." Once she was pronounced dead on Friday, a statement was released on behalf of her family and friends. It read, "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Additionally, video footage from the crash circulated on the internet yesterday. It showed Anne's body being transported on a gurney. Although she was wrapped in a burn bag and strapped down, she managed to unzip it and throw herself toward the officials.