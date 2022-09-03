As the one-month anniversary of Anne Heche's unexpected death approaches, a timeline obtained by NBC4 LA has been shared with the public, revealing that the late actress spent nearly an hour stuck in her Mini Cooper before firefighters were able to safely remove her.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene at 11:01 AM on August 5th. At the time, they were unaware if someone was in the vehicle, and the Los Angeles fire chief has made it known that a thick combination of smoke and fire made it "nearly impossible to see or approach the car."

Anne Heche in 2021 -- Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After approximately 20 minutes, firefighters were able to get near the blue Mini Cooper, although it did take them another 20 minutes to extricate the car from the burning home that Heche had crashed into that morning.

"We have identified one patient, inaccessible at this time, he's pushed up against the floorboard!" one of the first responders said after the Ohio native was spotted, likely mistaken for a man due to her short haircut and injuries sustained in the crash.

A fire official added, "I will say that where the person was in the vehicle was not in the driver's seat, but on the floorboard of the passenger seat."

Reports indicate that Heche was removed from her vehicle just before 11:50 AM. A since-viral video shows that the 53-year-old attempted to get out of her body bag following the car crash; afterward, she was taken to hospital and ultimately declared dead on August 12 – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]