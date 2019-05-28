The Conjuring has spawned a successful shared universe, featuring films like Annabelle, The Nun, and the series that started it all. Though none of the spinoff chapters reached quite the same level of critical acclaim as both Conjuring chapters, it would appear that the third Annabelle flick is looking to remedy that. Case in point, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who previously won hearts as The Warrens, look to feature prominently in Annabelle Comes Home.

With the upcoming movie set to hit theatres on June 26th, New Line Cinema has dropped off the latest trailer, which provides the most thorough look thus far. With The Warrens out on the town for reasons unknown (can't it just be date night, they deserve it dammit), their daughter is left with a pair of curious babysitters. Upon entering the infamous basement, Annabelle proceeds to kick off some devilish antics, bringing some equally menacing friends into the fold. There's even a quick glimpse at another new creature, The Fairy Man - expect him to fuel some spinoff talk in the coming months.

The film is directed by Gary Dauberman, who is handling directorial duties for the first time; prior, he helped pen the screenplays for both It movies, as well as The Nun and an upcoming Are You Afraid Of The Dark? movie. Are you Annabelle'd out, or is this one enough to revive your interest in the franchise?