Ann Marie Proves She's One To Watch With "Pretty Psycho" Debut

This month, flying under the radar was the release of Ann Marie's debut Pretty Psycho album, the Chicago songstress's impressive foray into the current landscape of R&B via Interscope records. While it is her official arrival, it marks Ann Marie's second full-length output of the year, coming in after her Tripolar 2 project from January.

Featuring appearances from names that include Calboy, Jeremih, Sonta and Q Money, the new project effectively introduces a sultry and affirming new voice as Ann Marie delicately masters a balance of grit and sensuality in one go. Catch the cinematic new clip for project standout "Throw It Back" before diving into the full Pretty Psycho effort down below.