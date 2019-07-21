mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ann Marie Proves She's One To Watch With "Pretty Psycho" Debut

Milca P.
July 20, 2019 21:08
Pretty Psycho
Ann Marie

Ann Marie makes a strong debut.


This month, flying under the radar was the release of Ann Marie's debut Pretty Psycho album, the Chicago songstress's impressive foray into the current landscape of R&B via Interscope records. While it is her official arrival, it marks Ann Marie's second full-length output of the year, coming in after her Tripolar 2 project from January.

Featuring appearances from names that include Calboy, Jeremih, Sonta and Q Money, the new project effectively introduces a sultry and affirming new voice as Ann Marie delicately masters a balance of grit and sensuality in one go. Catch the cinematic new clip for project standout "Throw It Back" before diving into the full Pretty Psycho effort down below.

