Ann Marie Pours Her Heart Out On New Album "Hate Love"

R&B singer Ann Marie has been through a lot over the past year although she has recently brought herself back to Instagram and the spotlight in general. The Chicago singer has teased fans with new music and after taking two years between projects, fans were ready for something new. On Friday, Ann Marie delivered for her supporters as she unleashed a new 13-track album called "Hate Love" which is named after one of her more recent singles.

The album features contemporary r&b sounds that will immediately have you yearning for cuffing season. It's a project that has stories of heartbreak and love, and you can tell Ann Marie poured her heart out throughout the tracklist. If your a fan of this style of r&b, Ann Marie's new album promises to be a must-listen.

Tracklist:

1. Blueprint

2. Hate Love

3. Favorite Love Song

4. Real

5. I Need

6. Twin (Ft. Tink)

7. Yo Body

8. Nights Like This

9. Should've Cheated

10. Taste Me

11. Thirst Trap

12. Changes (ft. Yung Bleu)

13. Focused On Me