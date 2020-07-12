mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ann Marie & G Herbo Link Up For Sensual New Song "Stress Relief"

Alexander Cole
July 12, 2020 11:27
Image via Ann Marie

Stress Relief
Ann Marie & G Herbo

Ann Marie and G Herbo make the perfect pair on their brand new collaborative single.


Ann Marie is proving herself to be a prominent voice in R&B as she continues to drop great singles that keep her fanbase enticed for a project. Recently, the artist decided to link up with G Herbo for a sensual track that proves the two are a great, yet unexpected duo. 

In this song, both Chicago artists can be found providing some sexually-driven lyrics. For instance, we have G Herbo starting off the track with a verse about what he plans to do to his lady friend. From there, Ann Marie joins the track with a beautifully sung chorus that complements G Herbo's contributions quite nicely.

If you need something to add to your slow jam playlist, definitely give this a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't lie to me 'cause you can't get around that
Won't mention bro but I know all about that
Hop in the car, you can't know where my house at
Don't need a bed, we can fuck where the couch at
Lambo, keys, where my Balenci pouch at

