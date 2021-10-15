Anitta Calls On Saweetie For Break-Up Single "Faking Love"

After teasing the release of a new song with a surprise collaboration earlier this week, Anitta has delivered. The Brazilian Warner Music superstar has been storming the charts and raking in awards for years and she has returned with another collaboration. Last year, Anitta linked with Cardi B for their bilingual hit "Me Gusta," and this time, she called on Saweetie to help her out on "Faking Love."

The pair teamed up on the pop-entered jam after reportedly meeting each other at this year's Met Gala. They shared a few selfies and the chance encounter has made for new music. "Faking Love" is all about a romance gone cold, and Saweetie and Anitta trade lyrics about ending the relationship and moving on.

Stream "Faking Love" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Thought I was a fool, nice try

Need a invoice for my time

You done kill my vibe

Thinkin' I'm a ride or die

Matter fact, click-clack, bye

