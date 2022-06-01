It is always refreshing to see artists in audiences, enjoying concerts like any other, and over the weekend, Anita Baker was a highlight. The legendary R&B-Soul-Smooth Jazz icon has been cranking out hits since the 1980s and hasn't ceased in entertaining audiences far and wide. Her classics have remained staples on playlists for decades—songs like "Sweet Love," "Caught Up In The Rapture," "Angel," and "I Apologize"—and many of our favorite rappers have been amazed, and inspired, by her music.

We recently reported on the 64-year-old songstress taking a moment during one of her performances to acknowledge Chance The Rapper who, she said, helped her regain her masters after decades of fighting for ownership.

"You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said as she pointed at Chance who was in the crowd.

Also recently spotted taking in an Anita Baker show was Lil Wayne, and it doesn't really come as a surprise. The Rap icon sampled Baker on "Best Thing Yet," and during her show, she stopped to acknowledge him in the crowd, causing an uproar among fans. In a video shared online, Wayne stood at his seat as the audience applauded and began to take pictures.

As Ms. Baker thanked him, he thanked her in return. Check out the brief but heartwarming exchange below.