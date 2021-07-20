A new animated movie inspired by Juice WRLD’s music is in currently in the works from Modern Magic, a new media company headed by Adam Rosenberg and Rodney Rothman. The film's script will be written by comedian Jaboukie Young-White of The Daily Show.

John Janick, Steve Berman, and Tony Seyler have signed on as executive producers to represent Interscope, while Carmela Wallace, Peter Jideonwo, and Lil Bibby will serve as executive producers to represent Juice's estate.



Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

As for why they've decided to focus on animation as a medium, Rosenberg told Deadline, “Animation is a major source of creative and commercial growth, it easily travels around the world, and it is a driving force behind artistic breakthroughs in every medium. Our projects are designed to sit at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and technology, and what we do in animation feeds into our distinct take on live action.”

In addition to the film, a second posthumous album from the late Chicago rapper is on the way. Juice's first release following his passing, Legends Never Die, came out in 2020.

Bibby recently teased the project in now-deleted posts on Twitter: “It’s 3 parts to the album,” he said. “First part of the album is 90% done, jus waiting on [Travis Scott] spam him!”

[Via]