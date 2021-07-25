mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Anik Khan Shares New EP "Denied"

Aron A.
July 25, 2021 13:16
65 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Denied
Anik Khan

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Anik Khan drops his first project in nearly four years.


Anik Khan has been treading international waters in recent years, though he's been seldomly releasing new music. His last project, Kites dropped in 2018 and with the exception of a few singles here and there, Anik Khan has kept fans waiting for a new body of work. Unfortunately, no new full-length album has been announced but he did bless fans this week with his latest EP, Denied. The seven-track project includes appearances from Haile Supreme, Nish, Xavier Omar, and Robin Dey. On the production side of things, Anik Khan enlists Sango, Komari, Clik N' Press, DJ Lyan, and more.

Denied is the first of two EPs that Khan is releasing. The follow-up Approved is expected to drop soon, though he's yet to announce a release date for the EP.

Check his new project below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Anik Khan Shares New EP "Denied"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject