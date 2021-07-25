Anik Khan Shares New EP "Denied"

Anik Khan has been treading international waters in recent years, though he's been seldomly releasing new music. His last project, Kites dropped in 2018 and with the exception of a few singles here and there, Anik Khan has kept fans waiting for a new body of work. Unfortunately, no new full-length album has been announced but he did bless fans this week with his latest EP, Denied. The seven-track project includes appearances from Haile Supreme, Nish, Xavier Omar, and Robin Dey. On the production side of things, Anik Khan enlists Sango, Komari, Clik N' Press, DJ Lyan, and more.

Denied is the first of two EPs that Khan is releasing. The follow-up Approved is expected to drop soon, though he's yet to announce a release date for the EP.

Check his new project below.