Anik Khan Has All Eyes On Him On New Single "Regardless" Ft. Robin Dey

Aron A.
March 02, 2020 19:37
1 View
00
0
Anik Khan kicks off his 2020 campaign with "Regardless."


Anik Khan has been relatively quiet since 2018's "Big Fax" but he's back in action with his latest single, "Regardless." Framed around the experience of Black and Brown people in America, Anik Khan details the experience of being "invisible and hypervisible," as director Priya Minhas (being both underrepresented while also being policed as an immigrant). The rapper teams up with Robin Dey who smooths out the punches with his falsetto. Anik Khan tapped Click N Press, the producers behind JID and Bas' "Fried Rice," to hold down the production on the track.

Anik Khan's latest single kicks off the campaign for his 2020 run. "Regardless" serves as the first single off of his forthcoming project, Denied/Approved which is due out this April.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I turn this bitch up regardless
They switch up regardless
No my visa denied but to your girl I'm the flyest
This shit is set up regardless
Kept my head up regardless
Know my bro got the Draco and keep it tucked like Adonis

