Over 20 years after her death, a new Aaliyah album is on the way. Months ago, we finally received her full discography on streaming platforms after decades of complaining as her uncle, Barry Hankerson, decided it was time to release his record label's catalogs. With the arrival of Aaliyah's discography also came news that a new album was on the way, and we recently reported on the record, Unstoppable, arriving sometime this month.

There has yet to be an official release date given, but Hankerson has shared what fans can expect, including features. Let's just say, many fans of the late songbird aren't thrilled about the album.



Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

"One of the songs that’s out now is doing incredibly well. And that’s the song that she did with Weeknd," Hankerson revealed on The Geno Jones Show, mentioning the posthumous Aaliyah track with The Weeknd. "Because of that success, we think it’ll only get better with people such as Ne-Yo and Snoop Dogg, Future, and Drake — one of her biggest fans. Those are the features that’ll be on the record and that’ll be out in January.”

Meanwhile, the backlash has rolled on as people have accused Hankerson of using his deceased niece for a money grab. Others have asked about what Aaliyah's family thinks of Unstoppable's release, and some aren't keen on the feature list, noting that only men were listed and Aaliyah's friends, like Missy Elliott, weren't named. Check out a few reactions below and let us know if you're looking forward to Unstoppable.