Late last month, Angie Martinez announced that she would be returning to work after taking two months off for physical therapy. The famed radio host was in a serious car accident in early November, and while she shared the extent of her injuries, she hadn't spoken out about the details of her accident until now.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

"I can't say too much because insurance is still dealing with stuff," she said. "I was swerving out of the way to miss another car and I flew over a wall. It was like a 10-foot wall. The car dropped straight down. Luckily I had my seatbelt on, it was the daytime." Her co-host couldn't believe it. "Like Dukes of Hazard in the air. Flew down, straight down into some trees."

Emergency responders had to cut the trees to get her out of the wreckage. "So, when I tell you it's like a miracle... God is amazing," she continued. "I've been the past two months in recovery doing physical therapy, rehab." When asked what the hardest part of therapy was, Angie admitted every day is still hard for her. "That's the thing, you get a little better... Anyway, I had a fractured vertebra, shattered the vertebra in one part. So they had to put something in my back [to put it back together]." She joked that when she travels through airport security she isn't sure if she's going to set off the alarm.

While physical therapy is still tough, Angie said that it's something that she's grateful for because it's better than the alternative. "I'm not here for that!" she stated. Check out her clip below.